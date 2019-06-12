Mayor signs off on repealing sagging pants ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Final action is taken to end the City of Shreveport’s controversial sagging pants ordinance.

Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Adrian Perkins signed off on, repealing the 2007 ordinance, which prohibited the wearing of pants below the waist in public.

After weeks of discussion and debate and more than two hours of public comment, the Shreveport City Council voted 6 to 1 Tuesday afternoon to repeal the ordinance. Councilman James Flurry was the only member to vote against reversing it.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city’s attorney said it will take seven calendar days after Mayor Perkins’ signs the measure for the ordinance to be rescinded.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller, pushed for the law to be reversed after calling it discriminatory and unconstitutional.

