Mayor to announce Shreveport’s new top cop at Sept. 24 council meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Shreveport will know who their next police chief will be within the next two weeks, according to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

At Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting, Perkins said he wanted to give council members a “heads up,” and that he would “have a nominee by our next Council meeting.”

That meeting is scheduled for September 24.

The seven candidates for the permanent position and their scores on the July Police Chief Civil Service Exam are as follows:

Interim police chief Benjamin Raymond – 94

Lt. Janice Dailey – 92

Sgt. Michael Carter – 89

Cpl. Jason Frazier – 89

Sgt. Kevin Strickland – 88

Assistant chief of police Wayne Smith – 86

Lt. Tedris Smith – 78

An eight-candidate slate originally was approved by the Civil Service Board in March, but one candidate, SPD Officer Marcus Mitchell did not sit for the exam.

Perkins told the council the Police Chief Selection Committee has been holding meetings since they were appointed, one of whom was at Tuesday’s meeting.

Members of the selection committee are:

James Stewart, Caddo Parish District Attorney

Victor Jones, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff

Laurie Lyons, civil rights attorney

Ron Miciotto, criminal defense attorney

E.J. Lewis, retired SPD Assistant Chief

Jim Taliaferro, retired Shreveport police officer; former Crime Stoppers director

Jerry Bowman, Shreveport City Council Chairman

