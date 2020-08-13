The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Mayor urges everyone to wear a mask as COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City’s Mayor is urging everyone to wear a mask as the number of coronavirus deaths and positive cases continue to rise in Bossier Parish.

During Mayor Walker’s Thursday morning briefing he said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 7 more COVID-19 deaths and 115 new positive cases.

As of Thursday, Aug. 13 there are a total of 82 deaths and 2,390 coronavirus cases in Bossier Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, progress is being made in northwest Louisiana with reduction in the number of positive cases but not nearly enough.

Children and young adults are becoming an increasing part of the problem, more and more positive tests occurring among those groups and many are asymptomatic.

Mayor Walker urged residents to be a part of the solution not the problem. He said many people resist wearing a mask but medical science has proven that masks do save lives.

Walker said, “Regardless of what your personal feelings may be toward masks, if we want to get out of this pandemic and start our busineesses on the way to recovery it is just imperative that all of us follow these mitigation and preventive procedures and a large part of that is wearing a mask and I urge you all to do so.”

Last week Gov. Edwards declared that the state will stay in Phase 2 until Aug. 28.

