Tax props for new McCurtain Memorial Hospital to be placed on ballot again in spring

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in McCurtain County are likely to be asked once more early next year to help fund a new hospital after three ballot propositions failed in the November election.

Voters rejected a proposed 1/4% sales tax, a 2% lodging tax, and a $20.5 million bond on the November ballot for a new McCurtain Memorial Hospital, but CEO Brad Morse says one of the reasons might have been because voters did not have understood all the legal terminology.

“So we’ll see how we can work the numbers to kind of change that around,” said Morse.

Because after 50 years, Morse says the facility is overdue for an upgrade.

“The hospital right now, it doesn’t from the outside look that bad. But, from the inside, it’s built-in on wetland. So the water kind of bubbles up through the hospital.”

Morse says having a brand new hospital could also bring more jobs to the area.

“It doesn’t meet all the modern codes of what hospitals need to be. And in order for us to bring in more industry, In order for us to bring in more medical professionals, they have to want to come to a nice place.”

Morse says it should cost about $45 million to build a new hospital, but notes that it would still be far less expensive than renovating the current hospital.

“I would hate for this hospital to get to the point where it had to shut down because of the facility.”

Hospital officials want to build a new hospital on land donated by a local educational center if they can get the support of voters. Healthcare administrators hope to add the three revised propositions on the ballot in the spring.