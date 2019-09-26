McDonald’s hosts Waskom police for Coffee with a Cop

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – McDonald’s will host Waskom Police Department for “Coffee with a Cop” to discuss community issues on Wednesday, October 2.

Courtesy of McDonald’s Restaurant 510 N. I-20 E Ste A, from 8 to 9 a.m. residents and local police will receive a free cup small cup of coffee.

According to a press release McDonald’s Owner and Operator Roy Griggs says these events bring the community together over coffee in a safe and friendly place so we can get to know our officers face to face.

“We are proud to be part of the Waskom community and look forward to hosting the Waskom Police Department and members of the community at this year’s Coffee with a Cop event,” said Griggs.

Coffee with a Cop sessions is to provide citizens the opportunity to sit down with police officers, get to know each other, ask questions and share what’s on their mind.

McDonald’s is one of many locations for these events across the country.

