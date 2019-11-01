McDonald’s to celebrate 40th Happy Meal anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — McDonald’s is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal by introducing the limited-edition “Surprise” Happy Meal across the globe.

Starting Nov. 7, the Surprise Happy Meal featuring favorite throwback toys from the past four decades will be available in Louisiana, Arkansas and 90 countries around the world through Nov. 11, or while supplies last.

McDonald’s says through this global event, fans of all ages are invited to join in the fun and discover what old or new favorite toy awaits them.

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s CEO in a release announcing the limited-edition “Surprise” Happy Meal. “Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

According to McDonald’s, the Happy Meal global footprint has expanded to more than 38,000 restaurants being first introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in June 1979. The early versions of the Happy Meal included various toys such as a spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers.

“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys,” said Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. “So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember.”

Curious which toys stood out as most popular over the past 40 years? The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in Arkansas includes:

• Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

• Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

• Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

• Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

• Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

• Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

• McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

• Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

• Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

• Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

• Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

• 101 Dalmatians (Disney): 1997 – only available in the U.S.

• Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

• My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

• Furby (Hasbro): 1999

• Mickey’s Sorcerer Apprentice (Disney): 2002 – only available in the U.S.

• Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

