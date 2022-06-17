SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All four Shreveport police officers, Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare, charged in the death of Tommy McGlasson have been acquitted.

Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory on Friday morning granted the motions made by the defense for each of the four officers late Thursday afternoon. The defense made the request immediately after the state rested his case late Thursday afternoon after four days of testimony from 28 witnesses.

There were tears of relief and hugs among the defense team. McGlothen’s family sat in stunned silence.

The attorney for the McGlothen family says they are disappointed in the ruling but plan to move forward with a separate wrongful death civil suit that is still winding its way through federal court.

“We are not giving up. We demand justice, and we are deeply disappointed and the family is obviously hurt and disappointed,” said James Carter. “We continue our pursuit for justice in this matter. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. The entire community in northern Louisiana, in the nation, should be concerned that you can have a situation where a woman comes forth with overwhelming evidence of the abuse and the ultimate death of a mentally disabled person, whose family was simply seeking help and ended up in his untimely death.”

McGlothen died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare. The four were charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide related to McGlothen’s death.

Defense attorneys for the four officers successfully argued that the state failed to make its case on any of the charges. Among other things, they noted that the state never called the lead detective investigating the case to the stand and how in all his years as a prosecutor, he had never seen the state hire an outside expert to contradict their own coroner.

Dr. Todd Thoma ruled the cause of McGlothen’s death as excited delirium, and the manner natural. A forensic pathologist hired by the state reviewed the case and testified that, while she agrees with Thoma on the cause of death, she concluded the manner of death to be a homicide, not natural.

The defense in the case moved for acquittal late on the fourth day of the trial, immediately after the state rested its case.