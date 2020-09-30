The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
McLeod ISD confirms positive COVID-19 case, discontinues virtual instruction

MCLEOD, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — McLeod Independent School District has confirmed a positive coronavirus case on the same day that they announced they were discontinuing virtual learning.

On Wednesday McLeod ISD notified families and employees that a student on the high school campus tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last at school on Thursday, Sept. 24 and did wear a mask on campus.

The incubation period for anyone who may have been exposed will end on Oct. 8.

Click here to read the following letter from Superintendent Cathy May

Also on Wednesday, McLeod ISD announced that they were discontiuing virtual instruction as an option for learning.

Beginning with the second 9 weeks, which begins on Oct. 19, McLeod ISD will offer face-to-face instruction only.

The school district feels that face-to-face instruction offers students more opportunities and a better quality education.

All parents of those who are currently enrolled in virtual education have received a personal phone call with time to make decisions concerning the education of their children.

Click here to read the following letter from Superintendent Cathy May

