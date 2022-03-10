SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With gas prices on the rise across the country and hitting record highs in Louisiana, Meals on Wheels is feeling the impact in Shreveport.

“Gas prices are affecting us the same as anyone else,” said Executive Director Monica Wright. “Whether they are business or personal, we have seen a significant increase this month.”

Volunteers help serve 1,100 meals a day in Caddo Parish, delivering more than 5,000 meals per week.

Despite the gasoline spike, Wright says Meals on Wheels is still doing everything it can to serve senior citizens, but she hopes the prices drop soon because they now have to pay hundreds more dollars each month for gas.

“This last month we saw an increase it’s about 60 cents a gallon more. That’s about $200 more a month that we’re spending on gasoline than we had in the past month.”

Wright says they will only make budget cuts if absolutely necessary.