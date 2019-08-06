Medical marijuana available today for patients in NW Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting today, medical marijuana will officially be available for patients across northwest Louisiana.

Nine pharmacies, including Hope Pharmacy in Shreveport, will get shipments of medical marijuana from GB Sciences, one of two state-sanctioned growers.

Doug Boudreaux, owner of Hope Pharmacy, tells us he will open later today for patients by appointment only.

“We have waited a long time and are ready to get this product to the thousands of patients that have been waiting for years,” said Boudreaux.

Only the LSU and Southern University ag centers are authorized to grow medicinal-grade marijuana.

Marijuana can be available in oils, pills, liquids, topical applications and an inhaler, such as that used by asthma patients — but not in a smokeable form.