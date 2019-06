It’s National Pet Day, which is the perfect day to consider adding a furry friend to the family.

Caddo Animal Shelter has several adoptable pets available including Rotweiller mix Romeo, lab mix Blondie and short haired domestic kitten, Koala.

Get more information by calling the shelter at (318) 226-6624 or visit their website by clicking <<HERE.>>

Another local rescue option is Port City Cat Rescue. Get more information by clicking <<<HERE.>>>