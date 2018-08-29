Meet the next Mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark - Texarkana, Arkansas will soon have a new Mayor. Allen Brown was uncontested in the recent mayoral race, after incumbent Mayor Ruth Penney Bell decided not to seek re-election.

Brown said this week, he's already preparing for the job ahead. The Mil-Way Federal Credit Union CEO said he's used to crunching numbers. "And that's basically, in my opinion, what the city is. It's organizing basically three budgets with the city, looking at ins and outs, cash flows, those types of things that we work with. I am accustomed to that," Brown said.

He added that he plans to participate in the budget process later this year. He also wants to meet with property owners about what he calls the city's top issue -- economic development. Brown said, "We need to take a proactive approach in economic development and see what we can do as a city, whether its offer incentives, what properties do we have available." Brown also plans to dig into the details. "Making sure we're supporting our current resolutions. We have a resolution that requires sixty days in our fund balance, addressing that, it's a little bit below our fund balance now. There's some issue with pay parity, there's some issues with the airport."

Brown is set to be sworn into office on January 1, 2019. "I think if we work together there's not anything we can't do," he said.





