Local News

Meeting held after reports of teacher walkout

By:

Posted: May 07, 2019 10:03 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 10:07 PM CDT

HAUGHTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) After reports of a possible teacher walkout this week in Bossier Parish, the superintendent holds a meeting at Haughton High School.

Tuesday's meeting comes a few days after voters, rejected a proposal for teacher pay raises and technology updgrades.  The plan would have increased property taxes by 24 percent.

A representative from the Louisiana Association of Educators was at the meeting and Superintendent Mitch Downing did address the teacher walkout.

Stephen Murray says, "The superintendent he heard about it.  He didn't have any feelings about it, as far as threatening if they did it or not.  So he was neutral on the whole situation, if that were to happen, it would be their right to do so, if they were to do that."

Murray claims over a nearly 20 year period, Bossier teachers have only seen a five percent increase in their salaries.

"They're going to continue to work with the school district and they're still dedicated to seeing some changes and taking care of our educators who are taking care of our children."

He says after the meeting there will be ongoing conversations with the board to find funding for teacher raises.

"Just going back to the drawing board.  Working with our school board members, educators and the community as well to keep the conversation going that these changes do need to happen."

