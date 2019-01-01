Mega Millions New Year's Day jackpot increases to $425 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - If you're looking for a great way to start 2019, this is it.

$415 million is up for grabs in a New Year's Day Mega Millions lottery drawing.

It’s only the fifth time Mega Millions will hold a drawing on the first day of the year. Those drawings haven’t produced a winner since 2008.

The cash option will get you $248.8 million up front.

