Mega Millions New Year's Day jackpot sits at $425 million
SHREVEPORT, LA - If you're looking for a great way to start 2019, this is it.
$415 million is up for grabs in a New Year's Day Mega Millions lottery drawing.
It’s only the fifth time Mega Millions will hold a drawing on the first day of the year. Those drawings haven’t produced a winner since 2008.
The cash option will get you $248.8 million up front.
