Melissa Maggio Remembrance Run honors a life cut short
BOSSIER PARISH, LA - Hundreds of people took part in Saturday's Melissa Maggio Remembrance Run.
It's an annual race that funds $1,000 scholarships for Bossier Parish high school seniors.
The scholarships specifically assist students who are preparing to enter nursing programs, continuing Melissa’s desire to help and care for others.
Maggio was killed in a car accident in 2011.
Click here for more information on the Melissa Rose Magio Foundation.
More Stories
-
A man from Pleasant Hill is behind bars for allegedly selling…
-
A new week will bring warm temperatures, but returning rainfall…
-
Shreveport Police are investigating a late night shooting which sent…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-