Melissa Maggio Remembrance Run honors a life cut short

BOSSIER PARISH, LA - Hundreds of people took part in Saturday's Melissa Maggio Remembrance Run.

It's an annual race that funds $1,000 scholarships for Bossier Parish high school seniors.

The scholarships specifically assist students who are preparing to enter nursing programs, continuing Melissa’s desire to help and care for others.

Maggio was killed in a car accident in 2011.

