Member of SAU Board of Trustees passes away

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Southern Arkansas University is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Friday SAU announced the death of Gary L. Golden, a member of its Board of Trustees.

Golden passed away this morning at his home in DeQueen. He was the vice chair and chief executive officer of First State Bank of De Queen.

Golden joined the Board of Trustees in January of this year, but he has been an active part of the SAU family for decades. He was a student from 1968 to 1970 and he later served on SAU Foundation Board of Governors prior to his appointment to the Board of Trustees.

SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said, “Gary was a faithful and engaged leader on our Board of Trustees and he had a deep abiding love for SAU and for the influence that former agriculture professor Orval Childs had on his life direction. Through his experience and wisdom, he had already brought so much to the Board in this short time. I am personally shocked by his passing. Today, I have lost a dear friend, and indeed, our campus has lost one of its greatest defenders and supporters. The entire SAU family holds his wife Gaywyn and his entire family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Chandler Funeral Home in De Queen.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 at De Queen First Assembly of God. You can send online sympathy messages at www.chandlerfuneral.com.