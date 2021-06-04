Memorial Day weekend brings travel uptick at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Regional Airport said travel numbers were up over memorial day weekend — and that may have something to do with how things are slowly going back to normal.

Roughly 5,000 people were traveling through Shreveport Regional Airport over Memorial Day weekend. Around the same time last year, Mark Crawford, the airport’s Marketing and Public Relations manager, said the airport only saw about 1,200 travelers.

“The travelers that were here on memorial day weekend were from Louisiana, we also had a great number of people from Texas, as well as Arkansas, and even some from Oklahoma as well,” he said.

Crawford said before the pandemic, the airport had twenty-two departures a day. Now, they are at eighteen.

He said things slowed down when they discontinued the non-stop flights to Denver last year.

But it might make a come back this fall.

“Also, for example, they usually do four flights a day to Houston, they just now back up with three. So there is less capacity now then there was in 2019 or even a year ago,” he said.

Nevertheless, he is anticipating for things to “go back to normal,” soon, adding starting July 2nd, 2021, the airport will have non-stop flights to Los Angeles— something they have been working on for ten years.

“And the tickets are selling very well. Fare is starting at 65 dollars one way, and there is not more of an economical easier way to get to Los Angeles than there is on an allegiant from Shreveport.”