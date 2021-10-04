Men on road to recovery build Hope winter storm victim new home

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Hope organization dedicated to help people on their journey of drug rehabilitation is helping their neighbor build a new home.

Last February during the winter storm, David Williams’s roof collapsed under the weight of the snow.

Williams has been a longtime hope resident. He’s lived in the two bedroom home on Hickory Street since he was born in the 60s. Thankfully, David was outside the wood frame home when it happened.

“I heard kinda like a squeaking sound, like nails being pulled out of a wood, so I got up and went out that door and I looked around and I didn’t see snow on the house right there where that stop sign is at is where I got turned around and just, went down,” David said, describing the sound the roof made when it collapsed.

Since the collapse, Williams has been living with the pastor of First Baptist Church until his new tiny home is built. Williams is a retired electrician and did not have insurance on the home.

Pastor Daniel Bramlett says he was passing by Williams’s home when he noticed the roof had collapsed.

David Williams’ roof collapsed last February during the winter storms. Source: David Willams

“Drove by this house and saw that it had collapsed and that was it. I went back, the next day was Sunday and I told the church, I said, ‘Guys, we really need to be praying for a guy across town. I don’t know his name, but his house fell in.'”

The Banner Hope Center was created by the First Baptist Church to help people with drug addiction. Bramlett says he gathered some of the men from the group to help build Williams a new home.

“Part of addiction recovery is teaching guys what it looks like to give. So much of their lives are revolved around taking without really any thought to the others that are around them. So we want to give them an opportunity and the discipline to give without any strings attached,” said Pastor Bramlett.

The building process has already begun, but Bramlett says they still need help to finish the project. Bramlett says they need about $8,000 to get it done.

The Banner Hope Center is accepting donations. Make checks payable to First Baptist Church at 315 S. Main St, Hope, AR 71801 or text FBCHOPEGIVE to 77977.