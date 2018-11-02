Men wanted for shooting & crashing stolen vehicle in north Shreveport

Two men are wanted for a shooting at a Shreveport apartment and then crashing a stolen vehicle.

Just before 11 Thursday morning, a Shreveport Police Officer saw a silver Hyundai sedan driving recklessly on Round Grove lane.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. The car ended up crashing into another vehicle on Rosenwald and the driver and a passenger ran away. A weapon was found in the vehicle. Police are searching for the suspects.

Investigators believe the two are connected to a shooting at the Forest Oak Apartments that happened shortly before the crash. No injuries were reported in that incident.