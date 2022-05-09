SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Vet Center will host a Veterans Resource Fair Tuesday to help veterans and their families access needed mental health resources.

More than 300 Vet Centers across the nation provide readjustment counseling services to military veterans. The centers were created by Congress in 1979 when veteran advocates realized that Vietnam Veterans were having a difficult time readjusting to civilian life and managing the emotional toll of war.

Today Vet Centers provide counseling services to veterans, active duty, and families who have lost a service member. Over time centers broadened the scope of service to provide counseling for survivors of military sexual trauma.

Shreveport Vet Center Director Vernon Williams says the center is part of the Veteran’s Administration but is intended to be more accessible within the community. It allows veterans to receive counseling outside of the clinical setting of VA hospitals. In addition to the 300 centers, 82 mobile centers provide services to vets wherever they are.

“The Vet Center is where vets can get necessary counseling services for mental health, addiction recovery, and share their stories to find healing,” Williams said. “Our motto is connections, camaraderie, community – this is what these men and women need as they readjust into society and get their lives on track.”

The Veterans Resource Fair is Tuesday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1255 Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy.