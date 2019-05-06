Mental patient threatens rape if released

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies in Hempstead County are warning residents on the pending release of a registered sex offender following a mental evaluation.

Deputies say John West was convicted of rape in 1996 and the victim was a 4-year-old girl.

He was arrested by Hope Ark. Police in late April for disorderly conduct and was taken to a hospital in Little Rock for a mental evaluation.

Deputies say West told hospital staff members he won't take his medicine and rape the first woman he sees in order to return to the hospital.

Deputies say West will likely be homeless after his release and is telling residents to use caution if he approaches and to call 911.