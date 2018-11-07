Midterm election results: Democrats win House, GOP holds Senate

With votes still being counted in tight races across the country, it appears certain that Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans maintain control of the Senate in 2019.

Virginia Democrat Jennifer Wexton’s defeat of incumbent Republican Representative Barbara Comstock set the stage for several key victories for Democratic House candidates.

Meanwhile, Texas Senator Ted Cruz managed to fend off an unexpectedly strong challenge from Beto O’Rourke.

President Trump was not on the ballot, but exit polls show he was a major factor for at least two-thirds of voters of both parties.

