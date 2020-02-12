Mike Johnson announces more than $54 million for local infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has committed more than $54 million of its FY 2020 budget for local water infrastructure projects.

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced on Feb. 12, the received money will go toward construction, operation, and maintenance on water infrastructure in Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District.

“This announcement represents a huge victory in our ongoing fight to bring critical infrastructure dollars and projects to Western and Central Louisiana,” said Johnson.

In early April of 2019, Rep. Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies requesting funding for the development and maintenance of water infrastructure in LA-04.

Johnson told the committee that the inland waterways provide tremendous flood management and navigation benefits as well as critical jobs to our regional economy.

According to Rep. Johnson, the LA-04 district is home to four shallow-draft port authorities serving 485 miles of navigatable waterways and shallow draft river miles.

Rep. Johnson says the funding will create a more resilient waterway for constituents and allow expansion of Northwest Louisiana and the broader region.

The approved budget will include:

$40.58 million to fully fund all remaining mitigation and recreation work at J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.

$11.85 million for dredging, maintenance and visitor center needs at J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.

$1.2 million for operations, maintenance and environmental work at Bayou Bodcau Reservoir.

$218,000 for operations and maintenance needs at Caddo Lake.

$267,000 for operations and maintenance needs at Wallace Lake.

According to Rep. Johnson, after the completion of the project by the Army Corp, the LA-04 district will be able to explore and provide future developments in the Texas and Arkansas region.

“We are excited to see them being prioritized on a federal level. I will continue to work with the Trump administration to develop solutions that will enhance our water infrastructure system,” said Johnson.

