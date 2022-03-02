SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Millennium Studios is casting extras for a movie production shooting later this month in and around Shreveport.

The studio is looking for background actors to film in town, bar, and hospital scenes in the production of the thriller, “Cabin Girl.” Shooting for the movie is expected to take place around Shreveport, Dubberly, Plain Dealing, and Minden between March 14-28.

People interested in being extras in the film must be 18 years or older and must send a selfie to Cynthia Huffman at theamericancastingcompany@gmail.com.

Millennium Studios has continued to house productions since it first opened in 2011, although production slowed significantly in 2016 after film industry tax incentives dried up.

The City of Shreveport bought Millennium Studios in early February and announced the launch of a new animation and visual effects (VFX) studio as part of a workforce initiative and development plan that Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said promises to bring 200 new, high-paying jobs.