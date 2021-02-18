Miller Co. OEM issues plea for fuel conservation amid gas shortage

Several gas stations are out of gas in Texarkana as demand spikes ahead of a second round of winter weather heading for the region, where snow and ice from earlier this week are still causing widespread power outages and making travel dangerous.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Office of Emergency Management has issued a plea for fuel conservation as gas has become scarce in the area.

“The fuel situation in our region is stressed, some convenience stores have sold out or closed due to lack of fuel trucks transportation,” OEM Director Joe Bennett said in a statement released early Thursday afternoon. “If possible, we need the conserve the fuel in our area for emergency response vehicles and utility company trucks and personnel.”

Bennet says OEM has made arrangements for fuel trucks to deliver to specific gas stations, acknowledging that this will be an inconvenience for the public for the next 48 hours.

“Hopefully, the roads will clear, and transportation of goods and services can resume within the next two days,” Bennett said, asking the citizens of our area to please be patient.

“Once the roads clear up a little, many people will want to get out and drive.” “We need to encourage people to remain at home and allow the emergency responders to do their job with the limited amount of fuel on hand unless it’s essential travel.”

Both Miller County and the city of Texarkana have fuel storage facilities available as a reserve and may have to tap those reserves if needed.