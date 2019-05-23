Miller County drivers urged to use caution on flood-battered roads

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Drivers are being urged to use caution after recent flooding badly damaged roads and bridges.

Crews wrapped up work on Thursday on County Road 41 where the structure between the road and the bridge washed away. “The current underneath the bridge washed out some of the pillars and the headwall of the bridge itself, which holds it up,“ said Eric Cunningham, road foreman.

Cunningham said there’s extensive damage county-wide because of recent flooding. “There’s a lot of damage that we’re finding now that we didn’t see day one, day two, after the flood. So, there’s washouts we don’t know about yet.“

Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said she’s getting estimates to replace the bridge. She said there’s about $550,000 in damage to county roads and bridges. “Everything we’re doing right now in the county is a temporary patch just to get us through to some dry weather, so we can really start going in and fixing the roads.“

Harrison recently requested help from the state, but this week was told Miller County didn’t qualify. Now, she’s looking at a hazard mitigation grant, which would be a matching grant if its awarded to the county. “We are going to be applying for that. The max is $150,000 that you can get, and I feel sure we’ll get that,“ she said.

In the meantime, officials ask motorists for patience and vigilance. “People still need to be aware and alert that we’re still finding damages from all the rain,“ Harrison said.

Drivers who see any signs of shoulders being washed out on roads, or any debris to indicate there’s been flooding over an area, are asked to contact Miller County. From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. motorists can call the road department at (870) 653-5007. Other hours, motorists can call the Miller County Sheriff’s Department, who can dispatch a road crew, at (870) 774-3001.

