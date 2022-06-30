MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County is considering how best to spend the latest round of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

This is the county’s second installment of $4.2 million. Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison says much of last year’s $4.2 million is earmarked for expanding the county jail.

She says the county is planning to put this year’s installment to use over the summer.

“There is a lot of things around the county that need work,” said Harrison. “I suggest that we use those funds to take care of things that need repair now and then see where we stand after we get all those repairs taken care of.”

Harrison says the county’s budget and finance committee will meet soon to discuss possible uses of the federal funding.