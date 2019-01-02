Miller County Judge looks forward to new role Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TEXARKANA, Ark. - History is being made in Arkansas.

Today Cathy Harrison took the oath of office for Miller County Judge. She is the first female ever elected to serve in the position. She previously served as Miller County Tax Collector.

Harrison said she's dedicated her career to serving the citizens of Miller County and is looking forward to this next chapter.

"It's something you think of when you're growing up and you're a child and you think - that's something I could never accomplish," said Harrison. "But, I'm excited."

Now that she's in office, Harrison said she plans to apply for a lot of grants and implement some new programs for the county.