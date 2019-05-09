Local News

Miller County judge to submit disaster declaration request to state

By:

Posted: May 09, 2019 04:53 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 05:26 PM CDT

Miller County judge to submit disaster declaration request to state

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - Severe weather has caused some major damage to county roads. There are so many repairs to be made, County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison is preparing to submit a disaster declaration request to the state.

On Thursday, one road crew was dumping tons of dirt on County Road 33. A portion of it washed away. "It'll take around 48 tons of dirt to fill this in," said Janie Garner, road foreman with the Miller County Road Department. 
 
Garner said culverts couldn't handle all of the water that fell on Wednesday, so it spilled over the road. "It just washed away the side of the road," she said.

Crews are now working to build the road back. And even though the rain has ceased for now, standing water remains on some roads. Motorists are cautioned to not drive through high water. "We've had roads to flood that have never flooded before in Miller County," Garner said.

Crews said they are on high alert for the next 48 hours because of more rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Baby in the Statehouse

Baby in the Statehouse

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Women in homelessness

Women in homelessness

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News