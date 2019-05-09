Miller County judge to submit disaster declaration request to state Video

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - Severe weather has caused some major damage to county roads. There are so many repairs to be made, County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison is preparing to submit a disaster declaration request to the state.

On Thursday, one road crew was dumping tons of dirt on County Road 33. A portion of it washed away. "It'll take around 48 tons of dirt to fill this in," said Janie Garner, road foreman with the Miller County Road Department.



Garner said culverts couldn't handle all of the water that fell on Wednesday, so it spilled over the road. "It just washed away the side of the road," she said.

Crews are now working to build the road back. And even though the rain has ceased for now, standing water remains on some roads. Motorists are cautioned to not drive through high water. "We've had roads to flood that have never flooded before in Miller County," Garner said.

Crews said they are on high alert for the next 48 hours because of more rain in the forecast.