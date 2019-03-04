Miller County unveils updated striping on vehicles

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office unveiled two new patrol vehicles during the 2019 Mardi Gras parade in Texarkana, Ark.

Miller County Sheriff Jackie Runion introduced an updated striping package that incorporates symbolism and meaning into the MCSO unit markings.

Black stripes on the sides of the unit contain a thin blue line, designating that law enforcement stands together in solidarity between victims of crime and those who prey on the most vulnerable of our community.

The modern printing style reflecting “Sheriff and Miller County” identifies the vehicle, and the traditional Sheriff’s 5-point badge is located in a forward position.

On the rear quarter panels is a thin gold line incorporated into the 911 symbol, paying tribute to 911 dispatchers, and the back of the unit displays,”In God We Trust,” the official motto of the United States.

The new vehicles have traditional light bars on the roof and identification numbers on the back right bumper.

At night the “Thin Blue Line” decals are reflective, making the units readily recognizable as Miller County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars. The transition to the new scheme will occur over the next few months.

