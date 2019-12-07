Millions of dollars in changes with LSU Health/Ochsner Health System partnership

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Its been 14 months since LSU Health and Ochsner Health System partnered together to take over north Louisiana’s safety net hospitals.

Friday, CEO Chuck Daigle took KTAL/KMSS on a tour to show a few of the improvements that are underway.

The Ambulatory Care Center has received new medical equipment and is upgrading its electronic health records.

The former Christus Schumpert St. Mary Place will undergo a $40 million dollar project. The newly acquired St. Vincent clinic is also getting a makeover.

Since the start of the partnership, patient wait times have decreased by 40 percent.