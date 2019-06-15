Millions of dollars in state funding heading to our area

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) Millions of dollars in state funding will be heading to our area for projects approved during this legislative session.



State Senator, Greg Tarver secured $1.4 million dollars for the historic C.C. Antoine Park on Milam Street.

Funding will also be going to rural parts of Caddo Parish, like Vivian, Blanchard and Mooringsport for capital projects.

Lawmakers approved $100 million for Shreveport's I-49 inner city connector project.

Tarver says, "We need to build the inner part of Shreveport and make sure that the loop does not go around Shreveport, because it will end up killing Shreveport like it killed Alexandria, and we want it in the inner city."

Tarver says additional federal dollars will be needed to complete the project.

