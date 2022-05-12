MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Minden City Council will review and discuss a draft Friday morning of an ordinance that would enforce a curfew for youth under the age of 18.

Similar ordinances are enforced throughout the region with governing bodies in Marshall, Shreveport, Springhill, and other cities throughout the ArkLaTex that have already adopted curfews as a way to curb juvenile violent crime.

The Minden curfew would restrict outdoor activity for juveniles under 18-years-old between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday, Saturday, and holidays, the curfew would be 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Once the ordinance is implemented, businesses would be prohibited from allowing juveniles in or on their property during the curfew window.

Exceptions to the ordinance would be juveniles that are accompanied by their parents, attending events or functions, or in the event of an emergency.

Penalties are also outlined in the ordinance.

The punishments range from police escorting the teen home, jailing the teen, and fines for businesses, parents, and legal guardians who violate the ordinance.

The Minden City Council will discuss the proposed ordinance during their council workshop Friday morning.