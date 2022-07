MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Minden City Council has elected a mayor pro tem to serve the remainder of the term left vacant by the passing of Mayor Terry Gardner.

The council unanimously elected Dist. A council member Wayne Edwards Tuesday to serve as mayor pro tem through the end of 2022.

Gardner, 68, died on June 28 following a brief battle with cancer. Wednesday was the first time the council has met since his passing.