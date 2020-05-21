Timeline of events: Minden City Council had to cancel special session meeting again for the 8th time

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor, Terry Gardener had to cancel a special session Wednesday morning for the eighth time in a row after two Minden City Council members weren’t present. Out of four members, three must be present to act on and discuss items on the agenda.

Another unsuccessful attempt to hold council meeting in Minden

The agenda was 51 pages long with multiple items up for discussion, but the short three minute meeting had to once again be moved by Mayor Gardener after councilwoman, Tameka Williams-Walker and councilman, Vincen Bradford didn’t attend.

“I did get a text message as recently as of 30 minutes ago from Mr. Bradford that said that his health will not allow him to come to the meeting today,” said Mayor Gardener, “So Mr. Bradford we hope that your health resumes better.”

Last week, Bradford didn’t attend and couldn’t be reached for comment as to why he was absent. A major item on the agenda is a COVID-19 grant funding for the Minden Airport. It could miss out on more than $2 million in funding if the city council doesn’t act quickly because of the delays.

Grant Funding for Minden Airport stalled by council

Last week, Walker emailed Mayor Gardener to inform him of her absence. This week, she couldn’t be reached for comment about her absence. During the meeting they attempted to call her via phone, but it went to voicemail.

No show council members heading to court

When they failed to appear last week, Webster District Attorney Marvin Schuyler filed petitions for an order against both of them the next day, asking a judge to force them to attend meetings.

The two remaining council members, Pam Bloxom and Keith Beard have been vocal about their frustrations with not being able to host their quorum, but in Wednesday morning’s meeting they had no comments when asked by Mayor Gardener.

The special sessions are closed to the public, but can be streamed live on the City of Minden YouTube page. Council members can attend either in person (social distancing is observed and masks provided) or by telephone conference call.

The next special Minden City Council session will be Wednesday, May 27th at 10 AM with one item on the agenda pertaining to the approval of the COVID-19 grant for the Minden airport.

