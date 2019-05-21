Minden city councilman accuses officers of posting racist comments

MINDEN, La (KTAL/KMSS) A Minden city councilman shares his outrage, after racist Facebook posts surface, allegedly from two officers on the police force.

Herbert Taylor III represents District A on Minden’s city council. Sunday, Facebook posts from 2012 were sent to Taylor on Facebook messenger.

“Initially, I was outraged.”

Taylor says two brothers use the “n” word to describe African Americans, along with other racists slurs and derogatory racial stereotypes.

“I was kind of in awe. This is who we got protecting and supposed to be protecting and serving us.”

We were told by Taylor, the brothers are members of the Minden Police Department and he claims this is part of a bigger issue within the department.

“I’m hoping the officers are terminated and all the officers that have been hired under that administration need to come under review, because this is not the first incident about social media posts that officers have made and it needs to be addressed.”

Taylor says Monday morning he emailed the posts to the mayor, police chief and the other members of city council.

We left a message with the police chief and mayor and we’re still waiting for a response from both of them.