Minden Civil Service dismisses officer’s termination appeal

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Civil Service Board of Minden refuses to hear the appeal of a police officer who was fired after being accused of using racist slurs on social media.

There was a two-hour debate that started at 10 a.m. Tuesday on whether Shawn Griffith qualified as a Civil Service employee. The board ended up ruling in favor of this city’s argument that he is not.

Griffith was fired from the Minden Police Department as he was going through his working test period, so the board does not deem him a civil service employee. “He wasn’t a permanent civil service employee. Therefore, the board can not hear this appeal,” said the board’s president, Keith King.

Griffith had been out of law enforcement for more than 5 years before being recruited by the Minden Police Department. According to the city’s attorney, Griffith is required by law to go through the working test period again.

Griffith was fired during the one-year test period after he allegedly used racist slurs toward African Americans on social media six years ago.

His attorney said the police department did not perform a full investigation.

“It’s obvious why they didn’t want to grant the appeal. Because they know that the department violated his bill of rights. They know that if they hear it they have to reverse it,” said Pamela Breedlove.

Breedlove said she is going to file an appeal on the ruling to the district court. She says it will be filed in less than a week.

