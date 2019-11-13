Minden Council members demanding changes

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several Minden City Council members are demanding changes from the mayor.

A community meeting was held Tuesday night at Mt. Calm Baptist Church. This comes after three council members walked out of a meeting earlier this month because an item wouldn’t be added to a meeting agenda.

Councilwoman Terika Walker says a complaint has been filed with the Louisiana Attorney General against Mayor Terry Gardner and the council.

Walker says when the council members left the meeting and there was no longer a quorum, the meeting continued.

“We’ve been doing it like this for 30 years. Well you’ve been doing it like that for 30 years, but it was wrong then and it’s wrong now. The difference is we’re saying something about it.”

She hopes changes are on the way soon. Walker tells us Mayor Gardner scheduled a work session for Monday, November 18th at 4pm. According to her it’s the first for the city in three months.

