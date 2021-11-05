Minden Council to discuss pay raises for Police & Fire, amending teen curfew

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Minden city council will meet next Thursday to discuss giving Minden Police and Minden Firefighters a pay increase. They will also talk about amending the teen town’s curfew.

The City Council meeting will be held on November 11, 2021, at 2:30 pm. The meeting is open to the public. Minden Mayor Terry Gardner said both the Police Chief and Fire Chief requested the workshop to be held by the city council.

“The key thing that you have to think about with these pay raises is that that’s going to be recurring every year. this isn’t just a one-year pay raise,” Gardner said.

He said it’s an issue they are aware of and they have been working on plans for it.

Keeping the city safe is a full-time job but with the shortage of Minden police officers and the small pay in salaries, it can be tough finding new recruits.

According to Minden PD, the starting pay for an officer is $13.75

Minden Firefighters start off making $8.75

“We can trim back and cut back on street overlays and we can cut back at the recreational complex. if we get the pay raise that I’m thinking, they’re going to suggest and present to the council, it’s going to take about half a million dollars,” Gardner explained. They need 5 more officers on staff for them to be fully staffed.

People in the community said they understand the officers need a raise and they’re on board to help.

“We need our kids protected. we need to give them more money let’s raise it,” Raina Evans said.

One local said that might be the reason for the uptick in crime.

“A lot of crime rates have gone up so yeah they’re working twice as hard so yes I feel they do deserve a raise it’s just the way they’re going about it,” Catesseia Lewis said.

Amending the teen curfew is another item on their agenda.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the curve. you see the violence in larger cities around us and our thing is we’re not saying our juveniles are bad, what we’re saying is we want to protect our juveniles,” Gardner explained.

“I feel like it could potentially be a good thing but at the same time I just want to be sure and ask the question this is not an ordinance that will justify over-policing our children,” Carlton Myles Jr. explained.

“Yesssss that would definitely help because nothing good happens after 10 pm anyway. you need to be at home in your bed studying for your schoolwork,” Evans said.

“I was always told ‘when the street lights come on you come in the house,” Lewis shared.

The curfew would mirror Shreveport’s newly amended teen curfew law that mandates teens, younger than 18, to be inside of their homes by 10 p.m. on weekdays. parents have to pay penalties if they violate it.