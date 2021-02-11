Minden COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic postponed due to probable winter weather

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic that was set for next week in Minden has been postponed due to possible winter weather.

The Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security has advised LSU Health Shreveport to delay the drive thru vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The drive thru vaccine clinic will now take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the Minden Fairgrounds on 800 Goodwill St.

Residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, age 65 and older, are encouraged to pre-register on the LSUHS website at www.lsuhs.edu. While pre-registration is requested, it is not required.

Please remember to bring your ID and insurance information.

Those under age 65 may also pre-register to receive the vaccine. Appointment times will be emailed once an individual meets the Louisiana Department of Health criteria to receive the vaccine.