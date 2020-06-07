Minden man dies after crashing into heavy machinery at construction site

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Minden man lost his life in a one-vehicle accident late Saturday night in Webster Parish according to Louisiana State Police.

Thomas Roton, 78, was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers from LSP Troop G responded to reports of the crash just before 10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 80 near Goodwill Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed Roton was driving a 2004 Toyota 4runner in the eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 80. For reasons still under investigation, Roton’s vehicle veered into a construction zone where it struck a piece of heavy machinery.



A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

