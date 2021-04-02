Minden man killed in crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say a Minden man was killed in a Thursday crash.
Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. 171 south of Firetower Road. This crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Pete W. Talton of Minden, who Troopers say was not wearing a seat belt.
Troopers say Talton ran into the back of another vehicle and was thrown from his vehicle.
Talton was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play