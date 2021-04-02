Minden man killed in crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say a Minden man was killed in a Thursday crash.

Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. 171 south of Firetower Road. This crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Pete W. Talton of Minden, who Troopers say was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers say Talton ran into the back of another vehicle and was thrown from his vehicle.

Talton was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.