MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Minden man killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish.

State police are investigating the single vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road that claimed the life of 58-year-old Mark Isenhour just after 4:00 a.m.

Isenhour was traveling with a passenger, heading south on Middle Road in his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he went off the road and hit a culvert. Isenhour and his passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle.

LSP says Isenhour was killed in the crash and pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner. The passenger was taken to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. Both Isenhour and his passenger were wearing Department of Transportation-approved helmets at the time of the crash.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

LSP Troop G has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2022.