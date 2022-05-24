MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first-term Mayor of Minden is fighting for his life following a cancer diagnosis.

Minden Mayor Terry Gardner, who was elected in November 2018, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer with lesions on his liver. Gardner said he started feeling bad a couple of weeks ago and began that eventually showed the diagnosis.

Gardner, who is running for re-election, said he plans to continue his campaign and will be in and out of Minden City Hall during his treatments.

“I will still be functioning as the mayor, and I will be performing all my mayoral duties, with Wanda’s help,” he said, referring to his administrative assistant Wanda Pittman. “I plan on being at the June 6 (council) meeting.”

Gardner is scheduled for surgery Wednesday morning to place stents, he said.

“They are trying to improve blood flow to other organs,” he said. “Open up some ducts, and install a port because after this surgery, I will start chemo and radiation.”

“The next few weeks will be hard,” he added.

Mayor Gardner said he appreciates prayers at this difficult time.

“I’m a fighter,” Gardner said Tuesday. “I won’t give up. We expect a full recovery, and everything is going to be fine.”…By Bonnie Culverhouse, publisher Webster Parish Journal