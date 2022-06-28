Minden Mayor Terry Gardner discusses his diagnoses with the citizens of Minden on his official Facebook page.

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Minden Mayor Terry Gardner passed away Wednesday following a brief battle with cancer.

According to a statement released by the mayor’s office, the 68-year-old from complications related to his recent cancer diagnosis.

Gardner confirmed his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in late May in a video message.

Gardner continued his campaign for re-election and said he expected to be out of Minden City Hall during his treatments, expressing appreciation for prayers as he vowed to fight the disease.

“He took office on January 1, 2019, which was one of the proudest moments of his life. He loved his city and was honored to serve as mayor,” the statement said.

“Terry L. Gardner was a mentor to many young people and lived by the motto: ‘Everyone deserves a second chance in life, or sometimes two or three.’

He believed that everyone has a place in life and he did anything he could to guide them in the right direction. He had a passion for giving back to his community and supported many worthwhile organizations. Terry held many civic and volunteer positions during his lifetime. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Minden where he served as a Sunday School teacher for ten years. Terry L. Gardner was a very outstanding and kindhearted individual and served as a well-respected role model to many in our community.”

He is survived by his wife, Debbie and was predeceased by his son, Harold Gardner. Funeral arrangements are pending.