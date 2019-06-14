Minden Medical Center goes to court against opioid manufacturers and distributors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINDEN, La. - Minden Medical Center which serves the residents of Webster Parish in Louisiana filed suit today in federal court, seeking a jury trial for unreimbursed damages it has incurred due to America’s manufactured prescription opioid epidemic, announced Counselors Craig Williams of Marioneaux & Williams and Mark Stein of Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver New Orleans.

Access the filed lawsuit here: http://www.brylskicompany.com/uploads/1/7/4/0/17400267/filed_complaint___00415328xe1d85_.pdf

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, is part of a nationwide effort by a legal-medical partnership seeking damages for hospitals and emergency rooms impacted by the opioid epidemic. It makes claims of deceptive practices and racketeering by America’s drug industry.

Mr. Williams is also representing the Parish of DeSoto in making similar claims against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors and marketers for creating a public health problem in that area.

“The question for Minden Medical is not whether to become involved in opioid litigation, since America’s hospitals already are. The question is whether we wanted our own seat at the table to determine the fate of our own claims and be the master of our own future,” said Mr. Williams.

Minden Medical Center seeks to recover monetary losses they have incurred treating adults and opioid-dependent born children. The suit is against America’s pharmaceutical industry for knowingly mislabeling and misrepresenting opiate-based drugs and creating a spiraling addiction crisis across the nation.

The suit seeks to create a long-term solution to help deal with the medical, social and legal issues related to the epidemic. Minden Medical Center is part of the Allegiance Health Management system which operates 12 hospitals in Louisiana.

Said Attorney Mark Stein, “Hospital damages during the last five years will increase exponentially and will continue to do so. Inpatient care due to opioid use was estimated at $700 million in 2002. By 2012, that number grew to $15 billion. And the estimates for 2017 exceed $25 billion. The cost of an opioid-related adult ICU admission rose from an average of $58,517 to $92,408 between 2009 and 2015. The in-depth analysis we and our experts have undertaken with hospitals like Minden establishes historic damages.”

The Opioid Justice Team has filed a number of lawsuits, including class actions, on behalf of counties, parishes, cities, non-profit health providers, drug rehab centers, opioid-dependent babies, and Native American Tribes for extensive unreimbursed costs caused by the opioid epidemic. Find more information at www.opioidjusticeteam.com

