MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Minden Medical Center is holding a blood drive Thursday for the victims of Monday’s explosion and fire at a propane distribution site in Cotton Valley.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened for the victims and families affected by the explosion in Cotton Valley this week. This tragedy has affected members of our MMC family,” the hospital said in a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker identified the three injured men Tuesday morning as Reagan Hardaway of Shonagloo, Chancey Hawk of Minden, and Daniel Payne of Minden. All were rushed to the burn care center at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for their injuries.

Parker says Hardaway suffered the most serious injuries, with burns over at least 65% of his body, but Hawk was also very seriously injured and Payne suffered second-degree burns across 40% of his body, including on his back, shoulders, and face.

Both Hardaway and Hawk remain in critical condition, according to Ochsner LSU Health. Payne is listed in serious condition.

“In an effort to help in any way we can, we will be hosting a blood drive this Thursday May 12th starting at 7:00am in front of Minden Medical Center. All donations can be directed to any of the three victims: Daniel Payne, Reagan Hardaway, & Chancey Hawk. Please help by donating to these three individuals.”

Click here to book an appointment for the LifeShare Blood center mobile drive set for Thursday outside Minden Medical Center/

The men were working to fill up a propane tank on a truck when the explosion and fire happened.

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, which handles hazardous materials and explosives, is investigating.

The plea for blood is the second in less than a month for burn victims critically injured in explosions in the region. Adam Purland and Clay Moock remain in critical condition at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Burn Unit after suffering extensive burns in a pipeline explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base on April 19, prompting a call for blood donations critical to the mens’ survival as they endure numerous surgeries and skin grafts.