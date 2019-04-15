Minden ranked safest city in the Pelican State

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bustling little city nestled in Northwest Louisiana is making a name for itself as the safest city in the state.

“People are moving to Minden to come to work in Minden, to raise their families in Minden,” said Terry Gardner, Mayor.

Using FBI and census data, Safewise.com recently ranked Minden the number one city for safety.

“It contributes to the culture that we have. Our community spirit. Our parents. The way our parents raise their kids,” said Gardner.

The rankings are based on the number of reported violent crimes, property crimes, and the likeliness of becoming a victim in each city.

“We try to be as proactive as we can. Even when we’re short-handed. A lot of times, I’ll get the guys to volunteer to go out and do some special patrol to curb crime before it happens,” said Police Chief Steve Cropper.

Chief Cropper says the department has plans to improve safety even more.

“We’re going to start tracking where the crime rate is higher in which district and focus on where the crime rate is high,” said Cropper.

Not only does safety put residents’ minds at ease, but it also attracts businesses to the area.”

People that are looking for employment jobs there are a lot of options,” said Stephanie Barnette with the Minden Chamber of Commerce.

In fact, there are more than 500 jobs available right now, with 100 more on the way, as a new manufacturing company plans to relocate to Minden.

“Our business they take pride in this recognition because it puts our community in a positive light. And hopefully, entice people to move here and create a stronger workforce,” said Barnette.