Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce holds school supply drive

You can show your support for Webster Parish Schools by participating in the Minden South Webster Chamber of Commerce school supply drive.



The school supplies collected will go toward the Webster Parish School’s Back to School Bash.



Here is a list of items needed:

No. 2 pencils

Blue or black pens

Crayons

Markers

Pencil top erasers

Loose leaf paper (college and wide rule)

Spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Kindergarten nap mats

Pocket folders

Scissors

Glue (stick or bottle)

Pencil box/pouch



Your donations can be brought to the Chamber office at 110 Sibley Rd. in Minden.



The Back to School Bash will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the Minden Civic Center on 520 Broadway St.