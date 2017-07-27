Breaking News
Gov. Edwards: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lousiana, for a total of 6

Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce holds school supply drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School supplies 07.27.17_1501176434743.PNG

(KTAL/KMSS file)

You can show your support for Webster Parish Schools by participating in the Minden South Webster Chamber of Commerce school supply drive.

The school supplies collected will go toward the Webster Parish School’s Back to School Bash.

Here is a list of items needed: 

  • No. 2 pencils
  • Blue or black pens
  • Crayons 
  • Markers
  • Pencil top erasers 
  • Loose leaf paper (college and wide rule)
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Composition notebooks
  • Kindergarten nap mats  
  • Pocket folders
  • Scissors
  • Glue (stick or bottle)
  • Pencil box/pouch


Your donations can be brought to the Chamber office at 110 Sibley Rd. in Minden.

The Back to School Bash will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the Minden Civic Center on 520 Broadway St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss